The teenage suspect accused of viciously punching two Orthodox Jewish shop owners in the Stamford Hill area of London has been found unfit to give a please due to his mental health.

Malaki Thorpe, 18, was charged with two counts of racially aggravated assault causing bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

In March, the court ruled that a mental health assessment was needed to determine if Thorpe could stand trial.

This week, Thorpe’s lawyer said that the defendant was “suffering from psychotic illness” and was unfit to enter a plea, according to Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Thorpe is currently in custody and will be transferred to a hospital to receive medical care. A hearing is scheduled for June where it will be decided, based on a medical assessment, whether Thorpe will enter a plea.

Thorpe was arrested in January after two visibly Jewish shopkeepers in Stamford Hill were violently assaulted. Security footage showed a man punching the two Jewish men, hitting their faces and bodies.

The victims were treated at the scene by Hatzola. One of the men received multiple injuries, including severe bruising, and a fractured nose and wrist. The other man suffered bruising and eye and wrist injuries.