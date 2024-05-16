A woman carrying a large knife was arrested Wednesday in Stamford Hill, north London, the Campaign Against Antisemitism reported.

The woman allegedly told a Jewish man that he is a "provocation" before adding, "You people, you Jewish...all the trouble you’re creating in the world."

When asked to explain her statement, the woman allegedly replied, "Who do you think started the Second World War? You, the Jewish, started the Second World War."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism noted, "Thanks to the quick work of Shomrim and Metropolitan Police UK, no one was hurt and a knife has been recovered."

Calling for witnesses to come forward, the organization added, "The alleged incident occurred on Cadoxton Avenue at 19:30. If you have any information, please contact the Metropolitan Police or Shomrim."

"We are following the matter closely and will give further updates when we can."