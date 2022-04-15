Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai was involved in an accident on Friday, as he and his family were making their way to a Passover Seder in Ashkelon.

The family vehicle was travelling on Highway 6 when one of the wheels of the vehicle malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Shabtai was not injured, but two of his family suffered light injuries. They did not require hospitalization, and were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics.

During most of the day on Friday, the commissioner was preoccupied with the riots on the Temple Mount, and held an assessment of the situation at the Western Wall in the afternoon.

"We will not allow violence against police and civilians, and we will not allow any harm to Muslims who want to come to the Temple Mount area to pray on Ramadan. The rioters are the ones who harm the Mount and law-abiding Muslims during the holiday," he said.

