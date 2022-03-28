Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered security officials Monday to use administrative arrests, seizures of illegal firearms, and monitoring of social media activity to help boost efforts to clamp down on the rise in terrorism.

The prime minister held an assessment of the security situation Monday during which he was presented with operational and intelligence updates following the recent terrorist attacks.

Bennett said during the assessment that Israel finds itself in a "new situation" that requires the security establishment to prepare and adapt to circumstances in which extremist segments of the Arab sector, guided by an extreme Islamist ideology, engage in terrorism.

Following the assessment, Bennett issued a number of security-related directives aimed at curbing the recent rise in terrorist attacks.

Continuation of extensive operational efforts with a variety of means (including judicial, economic, intelligence and digital) in all areas, including open and covert investigations, in order to prevent additional incidents and deal with those who aid and abet the carrying out of terrorist attacks to the fullest extent of the law.

The immediate reinforcement of all security elements, especially at points of friction, through Independence Day (at this stage).

Expanding the carrying of weapons by IDF conscripts and reservists.

Using injunctions and administrative detention orders against terrorists subject to the presentation of the appropriate legal basis.

Monitoring the discourse on social media in order to identify those engaged in incitement and potential terrorists, and the taking of appropriate steps against them.

Maintaining and strengthening dialogue with public leaders and opinion-makers in the Arab sector in order to preserve stability.

Continuing and expanding Israel Police operations to seize weapons in the relevant locales

Participating in the discussion were the ministers of Defense, Public Security and Interior, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the ISA, the Inspector General of the Israel Police, the Deputy Attorney General and additional officials.