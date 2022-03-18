One-Pot Asian Meatballs with Rice and Broccoli

Ingredients:

1 pound ground meat

3 cubes Dorot Gardens Frozen Garlic

2 cubes Dorot Gardens Frozen Ginger

1/2 cup Haddar Teriyaki Sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

2 cups jasmine rice

3 and 1/4 cups water

2 cups frozen mini broccoli

sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Start cooking:

Place a pot, with a lid, on medium heat. Form about 30 mini meatballs from the ground meat and place into the pot. Allow to sear on one side before stirring.

Add in the garlic and ginger. Cook for about 30 seconds.

Pour in the sauce and allow to cook for another 30 seconds. Next, add in the rice and mix till coated in the sauce.

Mix in the water. Place the mini broccoli on top. Cover with lid and bring to a boil. Lower flame and simmer for 30 minutes.

Turn off the flame and leave covered another 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with sesame seeds if desired and serve.

Courtesy of Kosher.com