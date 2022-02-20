Following are Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday delivered remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"We are in a delicate time vis-à-vis global stability. We do not know what any given day will bring and I will not boast of dealing in commentary. What is relevant to us is to make certain that the Israelis in Ukraine return home.

"The Foreign Ministry is making great efforts on the matter. According to the data I have received from them this morning, a little over 3,000 Israelis have left Ukraine. But there are many thousands more who are still there at a time when airlines are already cancelling flights.

"Therefore, I appeal from here to all Israeli citizens who are still in Ukraine: This is not the time to be complacent. A little discomfort now is preferable to tangible danger to your lives later. Come home.

"Regarding the Vienna talks: The talks between Iran and the major powers on a return to a nuclear agreement are advancing quickly. We may see an agreement shortly. The new apparent agreement is shorter and weaker than the previous one.

"The original agreement, signed in 2015, was an agreement for ten years and is now for two-and-a-half years. Meaning, restrictions on Iran's nuclear program are expected to expire in 2025. Two things have happened since the original signing: The Iranians have made great strides in building their enrichment capability and time has passed.

"If the world signs the agreement again – without extending the expiration date – then we are talking about an agreement that buys a total of two and a half years, after which Iran can and may develop and install advanced centrifuges, without restrictions. According to the agreement, this would mean 'stadiums' of centrifuges. In return, the Iranians will currently receive tens of billions of dollars and the lifting of sanctions; that is a lot of money.

"This money will eventually go to terrorism in the area. This terrorism endangers us, endangers other countries in the region – as we have seen recently – and it will also endanger American forces in the region.

"In any case, we are organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions, so that we can maintain the security of the citizens of Israel by ourselves.

"Israel is the fastest growing developed country in the world. Thanks to our policy, of an open Israel, of reforms and easing regulations, we have achieved 8% growth and this is together with two waves of the coronavirus, without lockdowns, across-the-board restrictions, mass dismissals or the closing of businesses.

"Now, when life is getting back on track, is the time to link two points. We, the government, need to draw a line between the excellent data about the Israeli economy and the price of a portion of falafel or hamantaschen.

"It cannot be that for so many years it has been so difficult for Israeli citizens to finish the month.

"The cost of living for Israeli citizens must be eased. This is the major task that all government ministers are charged with, each minister in his or her field, and despite all of the difficulties including the rise in the costs of transportation and of raw materials, we must block this and we have the tools to do so.

"Together with the Finance Minister and the other ministers, we are dealing with this as well."