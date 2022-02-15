A former Qatari prime minister claimed Tuesday that Yasser Arafat was assassinated, and did not die of natural causes.

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who served as Prime Minister of Qatar from 2007 to 2013, and also served as the country’s Foreign Minister, said in an interview with Kuwait’s Al Qabas. Tuesday morning that Arafat was “certainly” murdered by someone in his entourage.

In the interview, Al Thani claimed that several months before the PLO leader and chairman of the Palestinian Authority became ill, during the Second Intifada, Arafat took part in a meeting Al Thani hosted in Doha, which included a number of PA and Israeli officials.

The meeting was aimed at finding a way to help Arafat exit Judea and Samaria permanently.

Al Thani went on to say that shortly after the meeting, the two sides notified Qatar that the talks were no longer necessary. “Several months afterwards, it was announced to us that Arafat was ill,” Al Thani said.

The former Qatari premier said he believes that during the Doha meeting, someone poisoned Arafat, leading to his declining health and ultimately to his death in November 2004.

“He was without a doubt murdered by someone close to him.”