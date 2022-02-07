Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported.

She added that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation. Castro, 62, was sworn into office in late January.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

In November, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time in a year that he has contracted the virus.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the virus, several days after one of his children tested positive.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we're experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the Omicron variant," he tweeted. "We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers."