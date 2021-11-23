French Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case, AFP reported on Monday, citing the office of the French premier.

Castex, who met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo in Brussels on Monday, will isolate for 10 days.

Last December, French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19, which he attributed to a combination of negligence and bad luck.

Macron said at the time he was suffering from symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough.

A week after he tested positive for the virus, Macron’s office said he is free of COVID-19 symptoms.

News of Castex testing positive comes amid an increase in cases of the virus in France.

French health authorities reported 5,266 daily new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the seven-day moving average of new cases to an almost three-month high, according to Reuters.

That average rose to 18,479, a level unseen since August 27, from a three-month low of 4,172 on October 10.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Sunday the current wave of the pandemic was "rampant."