Luxembourg Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate for 10 days, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The government said that Bettel, 48, did a self-test which came out positive and the result was confirmed by a subsequent PCR test.

“The Prime Minister is currently showing mild symptoms (fever, headache) and will continue to perform his duties and functions, this by teleworking,” his office said in a statement.

Reuters noted that Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels this week, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably former US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 in January, several weeks after Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.