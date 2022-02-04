The residents of the Samaria village of Evyatar held a meeting of yesterday (Thursday) regarding the recent developments regarding the village and the Attorney General's decision to approve the town's construction.

At the end of the meeting, held with the participation of dozens of families who lived in Evyatar until several months ago, it was decided that the time had come to begin a public effort to demand permission to return to Evyatar

Eviatar residents have presented an unequivocal demand that the Israeli government establish a Yeshiva there immediately, as promised in the agreement by which they left the village. The families are calling on the government to comply with the plan and open the Yeshiva as early as this Sunday.

The founder of the Nahala movement, Daniela Weiss, said: "We will not rest until the sound of Torah study and the rejoicing of children is heard again in Evyatar."

Zvi Elimelech Sharaf, chairman of the Nahala movement and one of the village's residents, clarified: "We will not stop for a moment in our justified struggle to return to Evyatar. While the Arabs are taking over the lands of Judea and Samaria without interruption, the Israeli government must at least do what it has promised and immediately establish a Yeshiva in Evyatar."

Ayelet Schlissl, another resident, emphasized during the meeting: "The public is waiting for the moment when we will return. Many ask us when we will return. On a personal level, in any weather and in any conditions, we are ready to return home."

Meanwhile, Eviatar's families constantly maintain continuous contact and hold events as well as a presiding prayer every Friday at Eviatar Gate, for the past seven months.