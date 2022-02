Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman was verbally assaulted on Wednesday by one of the customers in a vegetable store.

"Look at him, the infidel comes here to buy vegetables. Damn him, he buys vegetables and he does not care at what price - we will see how far he goes," the customer was heard saying.

One of Liberman’s security guards tried to stop the customer from getting near the minister. Liberman turned and left the store without commenting.