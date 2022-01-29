This article basd onr 5 Towns Central was sent to Arutz Sheva.



⁃ According to all opinions, snow that fell before Shabbat is not muktza (forbidden to be touched).

⁃ Most Poskim are of the opinion that even snow that fell on Shabbat is not muktza.

⁃ However, Rav Moshe Feinstein was of the opinion that snow that fell on Shabbat IS muktza.

⁃ Seems like the minhag in America has been to follow Rav Feinstein that snow is muktza.

⁃ Children do not have to follow the stringency of Rav Feinstein and can play in the snow on Shabbat.

⁃ Snowballs are not allowed to be made on Shabbat.

⁃ Snowmen are not allowed to be made on Shabbat.

Snow Removal

A non Jew can be hired to remove snow on Shabbat.

⁃ They should preferably hired before Shabbat.

⁃ If they’re hired on Shabbat then payment can not be discussed.

⁃ They should not use a snow blower unless it’s a danger.

⁃ Snow can only be removed from cement walkways. Not from dirt and grass.

If there’s no non Jew available:

Within an eruv

⁃ If there’s a legitimate risk for people slipping etc. then a yid can shovel as on eregular days.

⁃ If there’s dangerous ice on steps and walkways etc. then even a hoe etc. can be used to break the ice.

⁃ If there’s less of a risk then the snow can be swept and not shoveled.

⁃ Salt/sand can be spread on ice.

⁃ If that’s not working, hot water can be poured onto the ice.

Not within an Eruv

⁃If it’s a serious risk of harm then the snow can be moved less than 5 feet away from where it fell.

⁃ This should only be done if it’s absolutely necessary to leave the house.

⁃ In this situation, Minyan is not considered necessary.

Walking in snow

⁃ There’s no issue with walking on snow, even if you have letters on the bottom of your shoes/boots.

⁃ However, if the snow will melt while you’re walking (not probable) and there’s a choice between walking in the snow or walking where it’s shoveled, it’s better to walk where it’s shoveled.

Miscellaneous

⁃ Wet coats, gloves, scarves etc. can not be hung where you normally dry clothing (bathrooms etc.).

⁃ They can be hung where they’re normally hung when they’re not wet.

⁃ If there are branches falling to the ground then it’s best not to rely on the local eruv. Check it out.