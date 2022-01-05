Israel's Minister of Defense Benny Gantz visited Amman in Jordan Wednesday for a meeting hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah II.

In his discussion with the King, Minister Gantz highlighted the strategic importance of strong and enduring relations between Israel and Jordan, which contribute to the security and prosperity of both nations.

The dialogue focused on security and policy topics. Minister Gantz thanked His Majesty for his leadership and for the Kingdom’s critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability. He also welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government, and expressed his commitment to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges.

The meeting was attended by the Minister’s Chief of Staff, Maayan Israeli, Director of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti, and the Military Secretary, Yaki Dolf from the Israeli party. On the Jordanian side, H.M. was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mr. Ayman Safadi, Director of the Political Affairs Directorate, Mr. Moath Al Zu’bi and Director of His Majesty’s Office, Dr. Jafar Hassan.