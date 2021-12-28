The tribute work, entitled “Hokhma Leshlomo” (Wisdom for Shlomo), was edited by Dr. Baruch Sterman and Judy Taubes Sterman, and is composed of forty articles in English and Hebrew. Leading rabbis and community figures, many of them students of Rabbi Riskin, authored the articles that salute his impact on the very face of modern Jewish thought and community-building.

In a book launch event held this past week in Efrat, Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, current President and Rosh Hayeshiva (yeshiva dean - ed.) of Ohr Torah Stone, described Rabbi Riskin as someone who changed the very trajectory of the modern Orthodox movement.

“While Rabbi Riskin defended halakhic (relating to Jewish law - ed.) practice without compromise, he succeeded in revealing religion’s beauty to countless Jews. He recognized that our texts and customs needed to speak to each one of us or else Judaism threatened to die out as a relic of an ancient past,” Rabbi Brander said.

“This, perhaps best reflected through his work in creating Ohr Torah Stone, proved to be his overwhelmingly successful approach to making Judaism accessible and beloved by so many. Recognizing his adherence and passion for text and his unparalleled impact on Judaism here in Israel and abroad, there is perhaps no more fitting tribute to Rabbi Riskin’s life and legacy than this book of articles written in his honor.”

Rabbi Riskin addressed the release of the book saying, “First and foremost I express my gratitude to the One Above, who gave me the chance to live my life in His vineyard, as a student and teacher of Torah. My greatest blessing is that my students, men and women, will be blessed to continue to learn and be inspired by that Torah. For there is truly no better way to live one’s life.”

Published by Maggid Books in conjunction with Ohr Torah Stone, among the many prominent contributors to the book are Member of Knesset Yuli Edelstein (Likud), Natan Sharansky together with Rachel Sharansky Danziger, and Dr. Erica Brown. In one the final articles written before his death, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, of blessed memory, wrote a piece entitled, “A Crown for All to Wear,” concluding, “Rabbi Shlomo Riskin was born into the crown of priesthood. He has more than earned the crown of Torah by being a model leader - a leader who learns and teaches, who innovates and inspires… May the Jewish people continue to be the beneficiaries of his exemplary leadership.”