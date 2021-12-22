The Montgomery, Maryland county council is standing in solidarity with Jewish residents after anti-Semitic flyers were found in Silver Springs, a local community.

Montgomery County Police said they were called by someone who sad a driver throwing the leaflets out of a car window, mymcm reported.

“The council stands in solidarity with our Jewish community and condemns all acts of hate and ethnic or religious bigotry aimed at Jewish residents,” the council said in a statement. “Furthermore, the council condemns the spread of COVID-19 disinformation in all its forms, and the use of erroneous connections to ethnic, religious and other groups to fuel abhorrently racist agendas.”

The continued: “As we continue our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly given the increase in cases caused by the Omicron variant, this is a time to unite and come together in the face of adversity. Any form of antisemitism, religious or ethnic persecution and intolerance contradicts the values of Montgomery County and will not be tolerated.”

The council pledged to continue to work with local residents, leaders and members of their public safety community to “ensure that Montgomery County remains an inclusive and welcoming place to worship, work and raise a family. It is in this same spirit that we must unite and work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors.”

Councillor Tom Hucker added: “We can never tolerate or be silent in the face of antisemitism – including the recent actions spreading COVID disinformation and targeting our local Jewish community.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater DC thanked the council for “its strong statement condemning recent antisemitic activities targeting our local Jewish community. We appreciate their leadership in the face of such pernicious hatred.”

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin also condemned the incident. Raskin called it “appalling.”

“Some hateful bigot is mixing the oldest anti-Jewish conspiracy theories with sick new lies about COVID-19. We reject this filth,” he said on Twitter.