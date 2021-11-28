Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: Government 'speaks with one voice' on Iran

Speaking at the start of Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on talks due to recommence this week in Vienna between Iran and international powers, with the aim of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Discussions on the nuclear issue between Iran and world powers are soon to begin in Vienna,” said Bennett. “Israel is extremely concerned at the willingness of certain countries to remove sanctions and enable the flow of billions [of dollars] to Iran in return for Iran’s acquiescence to inadequate restrictions on its nuclear development. This is the message we are conveying in every possible way – both to the Americans and to other countries that are negotiating with Iran.

“The Foreign Minister will be delivering a similar message when he meets with other leaders in London and Paris this week,” the Prime Minister continued. “It is vital that when it comes to issues related to national security, the government speaks with one voice.”

Bennett added that, “Defense Minister Benny Gantz has just returned from an significant and truly amazing visit to Morocco. It looks like you all had a great time there, Benny. But aside from the warm welcome you received, what really matters is the Defense MOU that you signed with the Moroccan Defense Minister which is going to usher in an era of cooperation on security issues between our two countries in the areas of intelligence, security industries, and mutual threats. This is an extremely important development.

“To conclude, this evening we light the first candle on the festival of Chanukah,” Bennett said. “As you know, there is a mitzvah to publicize the miracle of Chanukah, which is why we place the Chanukah menorah at the window. Even in our current days of uncertainty, it is vital that we all focus on the good in our lives and enhance the good and the light.

“In the name of all the government’s ministers, I wish all Israeli citizens a happy Chanukah, Chanukah same’ach,” Bennett said, adding, “We got through the Delta, and we’ll get through this, too.”