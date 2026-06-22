US Vice President JD Vance addressed the press as he left Switzerland on Monday after completing the first round of negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Vance described the meetings as "very productive" and listed several achievements, including the establishment of a mechanism to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

He also stated that the talks produced a mechanism to ensure the regional ceasefire, including that in Lebanon. "We feel great about that. We're working with our allies from the Israelis to the Gulf Arabs to make sure that sticks."

The Vice President reiterated that Iran agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country. "We are going to bolster that inspection regimen to make sure they don't have a nuclear weapon."

Despite what he described as progress in the talks, Vance emphasized the air of distrust that continues to linger: "You can't trust anybody's words, you have to trust what they actually do. Letting the inspectors in is a big deal, but again, we're going to see what they actually let the inspectors do once they're in the country. That's going to continually be part of our negotiation. The President asked us to verify more ofwhat they are doing and focus less on what they are saying."

The Vice President also said that the Iranians have agreed to a mechanism through which US and Qatar would have control over Iranian funds when they are unfrozen, and the money could be spent on American corn, soy, and wheat which would go to feed the Iranian people.