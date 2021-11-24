Israel and Morocco sign historic Defense agreement



Within the framework of his visit to Morocco, Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz and Moroccan Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of National Defense, H.E. Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a groundbreaking defense MOU.



The agreement provides a solid framework that formalizes defense relations between the countries and establishes a foundation that will support any future cooperation. It will enable the defense establishments of both countries to enjoy increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more.



The agreement is a significant step in the deepening relations of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco, which already benefit from increased economic cooperation, bilateral tourism, and warm people-to-people relations.



Following the signing ceremony, the Ministers held a fruitful discussion during which Minister Gantz expressed his gratitude to His Majesty, King Mohammed VI and to his host, Minister Loudiyi, for supporting the expansion of ties between Israel and Morocco.



In light of developing threats in the MENA region, the Ministers reiterated the importance of enhanced bilateral cooperation. Minister Gantz also emphasized the important role of the Kingdom of Morocco in maintaining regional peace and stability and raised the need to further expand normalization and peace accords with new partners.



Earlier this morning, Minister Gantz paid his respects at the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V. He laid a ceremonial wreath and wrote a message to the nation of Morocco in the book of visitors. The message pays tribute to Morocco’s rich history, culture and legacy, and acknowledges the deepening relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz: “We have just signed a defense cooperation MOU with Morocco. It is a very significant development, which will enable us to work on joint projects and promote industrial cooperation. Relations between Israel and Morocco should be expanded and enhanced.”