US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Wednesday that Israel's military presence in southern Lebanon is directly tied to the threat posed by Hezbollah and expressed hope that ongoing US-mediated talks would strengthen the ability of the Lebanese government to secure its own territory.

Speaking to reporters as he departed Kuwait, Rubio said discussions between Israel and Lebanon are continuing with American mediation.

“The whole purpose, the only reason Israel is in Lebanon is because Hezbollah launches rockets and drones from there," Rubio said. “The reason why they're involved there is because territory of Lebanon is being used to launch drones and missiles against Israel."

Rubio said the goal of the negotiations is to expand the control of the Lebanese Armed Forces over areas currently influenced by Hezbollah.

“Our hope [is] that the Lebanese armed forces and the legitimate, sovereign Lebanese government will continue to be able to control and secure more and more of their own territory, because that's who needs to control Lebanese territory, not a terrorist group like Hezbollah," he stated.

Addressing questions about whether the Lebanese Armed Forces are capable of assuming greater responsibility in southern Lebanon, Rubio acknowledged that additional work is needed.

“We have to build up that capacity. That's been a longstanding challenge. I think the willingness is there. I think we need to help build up that capacity," he said.

Rubio said that negotiators are discussing the establishment of “pilot zones," where Lebanese forces would take control and secure defined areas before expanding their presence.

“This is not going to happen overnight," he said.

The Secretary reiterated that Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. “I want to reiterate what the Israelis have told us, and that is the only reason why they're there is because Hezbollah's launching against their people. If Hezbollah wasn't launching against them, they wouldn't be there," Rubio said.

Much of the press conference focused on ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Asked about the administration's decision to grant a temporary 60-day waiver on certain Iranian oil sanctions, Rubio described the move as part of the negotiation process.

“Anytime you enter into a negotiation, it's a process of give and take. This is a temporary measure. It's for 60 days," he said.

Rubio stressed that Iran must fulfill commitments made during talks in Switzerland.

“We expect them to live up to the commitments they made in Switzerland," he said. “If they don't live up to those commitments, the President has a lot of options at his disposal, including, I'm not saying he's going to do it, I'm saying including reversing these sanctions."

He added, “They've made very straight-up commitments in Switzerland, and the President has been very clear they need to keep those commitments."

Asked when international nuclear inspectors should be permitted to enter Iran, Rubio replied, “As soon as possible."

“That needs to happen. That's a commitment they made, and it's one they need to keep," he said.

Rubio also emphasized that any future agreement with Iran must be fully implemented.

“If we're going to get a deal, it has to be a real deal, and it has to be a good deal," he said. “If Iran wants to make a good and real deal, the United States is open to that. If they're not, then, of course, the President has options."

Responding to reports that Israel may be seeking to undermine the current memorandum of understanding related to the negotiations, Rubio dismissed the suggestion.

“We're working on this. The Israelis exactly know what we're working on. All of our partners in the region know what we're working on. Everybody understands what the President's red lines and positions are on this," he said.

Rubio also confirmed that technical-level negotiations with Iran will continue next week.

“The technical group will return on the 30th next week to continue those talks," he said, noting that negotiators have divided discussions into separate work streams covering various issues.

Regarding Gulf states, Rubio pledged continued consultation with regional allies throughout the negotiation process.

“We're not going to do anything that undermines the security of our allies, our long-standing allies in the region," he said.