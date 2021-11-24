Gantz completes first day of official visit to Morocco

Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz completed the first day of his official visit to Morocco with meetings in the offices of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, H.E. Nasser Bourita and the Inspector General of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, LTG. Belkhir El Farouk.

A spokesperson for Gantz said that "during the meetings, the Ministers exchanged views on the regional security situation in the Middle East and North Africa, and highlighted the similar challenges that both countries face in the fight against fundamentalist terrorism, border and aerial threats."

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to further enhance relations between Israel and Morocco since the signing of the Abraham Accords, and showed optimism at the many possibilities for cooperation that the new defense MOU will bring to both nations."

Earlier this morning, Minister Gantz visited the First Infantry Airborne Brigade. The Minister toured the base and met with senior military officials.