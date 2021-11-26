Iran: Agreement can be reached if all sanctions are lifted

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made clear once again that his country wants the lifting of all sanctions in a verifiable process, Reuters reports.

The comments come ahead of the resumption on Monday of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, on a return of both countries into full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

"If the opposing sides are prepared to return to their full obligations and the lifting of sanctions, a good and even immediate agreement can be reached," Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday in a telephone conversation with the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

"Iran wants a good and verifiable agreement," he added.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran as part of the nuclear talks and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again.

Amir-Abdollahian told Borrell on Friday that Iran would attend the Vienna talks in "good faith" despite the U.S. violation of the 2015 agreement.

US officials have said that while they prefer the diplomatic route to reach an agreement with Iran, there are other options on the table should that fail.

US negotiator Rob Malley said this week that Washington will not "sit idly" on Iran if it drags its feet on returning to the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, General Kenneth McKenzie, the top US commander in the Middle East, said that Iran is “very close” to a nuclear bomb and his forces stand ready with a potential military option should talks with the Islamic Republic fail.

