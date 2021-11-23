Israeli proposal wins large majority at the UN

An Israeli-introduced resolution has received the support of an overwhelming majority of 140 countries at the United Nations. In addition, a record number of over 135 countries joined as partners in the Israeli proposal.

The Israeli proposal is intended to promote access and use of advanced agricultural technologies to developing countries and to drought-stricken areas, and is based on the groundbreaking Israeli capabilities in this field.

This is a decision that promotes solutions to one of the most important and urgent issues facing the world population - food security and the fight against the effects of climate change, and illustrates Israel's tremendous contribution to the world.

During the month of December, the decision will be put to a further vote in the General Assembly.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said after the vote: "As a start-up nation, and a world leader in agricultural innovation, Israel is proud to be at the forefront of such an important decision. Agriculture not only puts food on our tables, but also ensures the livelihoods of countless farmers around the world. Recently, we have seen how vulnerable these systems are."

"Since the outbreak of the corona plague, weak links have been exposed in global production and distribution systems, leading to rising food prices and consequent world hunger and poverty. Meanwhile, as sea levels rise and weather becomes more extreme, climate change threatens the future of farmers around the world. These are challenges that affect us all, and we have a responsibility to deal with them together. This decision passed here today addresses these difficulties by emphasizing the potential of innovation.

He further noted that "however, this decision did not pass by consensus. Some countries chose hatred and petty politics over improving the condition of the human race and the needs of their citizens. They preferred not to vote for a decision, just because it was proposed by Israel, over voting for a better future for the citizens of the world. But honestly, it's not surprising."

"Why should Syria, a member state that uses chemical weapons on its citizens, worry about the future of its population? Why should Iran vote in favor, while it would rather fund global terrorism than supply water to Isfahan farmers?" Erdan wondered.

The Iranian representative said in response that "Iran did not vote because it does not recognize the existence of this country called Israel."