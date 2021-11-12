Hotovely: I was not scared at all, this is my life since I came to London

Israel’s Ambassador to Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, spoke on Thursday about the incident in which she was removed from a lecture in London under heavy security following a pro-Palestinian Arab demonstration.

"I was not really scared, this has been my life since I arrived in London, but there is heavy security here. All the ambassadors in London experienced similar incidents," Hotovely told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio).

"I have only one plan for the future - to do my job properly. I am grateful for the privilege of representing the country as ambassador. Despite the difficult things we have seen here, I will not shy away from it and will continue to speak on every important stage in the UK," she stressed.

Tuesday’s incident at the London School of Economics occurred when pro-Palestinian Arab activists on campus and other students tried to prevent Hotovely from taking part in an event with the university's debating society.

The activists gathered outside to call for Hotovely to be "no-platformed" and chanted that Israel was a "terrorist state".

The protesters carried Palestinian Arab flags during the demonstration, with some students saying they were blocked from attending classes, according to The Telegraph.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday denounced the incident and tweeted, “Disgusted by the treatment of the Israeli Ambassador at LSE last night. Antisemitism has no place in our universities or our country.”

“I will continue to do everything possible to keep the Jewish community safe from intimidation, harassment and abuse,” she added.

“I have been in touch with Tzipi Hotovely and the police have my full backing in investigating this appalling incident,” clarified Patel.

In Thursday’s interview, Hotovely was asked if Foreign Minister Lapid had promised her that she would remain in office for the rest of her tenure, for the next two years, and replied, "Yes, absolutely. As you can see I have a lot of work to do. Absolutely."