British Home Secretary 'disgusted' by treatment of Hotovely

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday denounced the incident on Tuesday in which Israel’s Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, had to be removed under tight security from a speaking engagement at the London School of Economics.

“Disgusted by the treatment of the Israeli Ambassador at LSE last night. Antisemitism has no place in our universities or our country,” tweeted Patel.

“I will continue to do everything possible to keep the Jewish community safe from intimidation, harassment and abuse,” she added.

“I have been in touch with Tzipi Hotovely and the police have my full backing in investigating this appalling incident,” clarified Patel.

Tuesday’s incident occurred when pro-Palestinian Arab activists on campus and other students prevented Hotovely from taking part in an event with the university's debating society.

The activists gathered outside to call for Hotovely to be "no-platformed" and chanted that Israel was a "terrorist state".

The protesters carried Palestinian Arab flags during the demonstration, with some students saying they were blocked from attending classes, according to The Telegraph.

In late October, a group of Jewish protestors were removed from an event with Ambassador Hotovely after they attempted to disrupt the meeting with signs accusing her of being a “racist”.

The demonstrators, belonging to the far-left group Na’amod, tried to silence the talk hosted by the Zionist Federation, alleging that Hotovely held extreme views.

The group held up signs with slogans such as “Racism isn’t Kosher” and “No Hechsher for Hotovely.”

They were kicked out of the building and continued to protest outside. Hotovely then continued with her talk to a crowd of 200 guests.