Israel’s Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely on Friday called for international pressure on Hamas to release the 101 hostages it is holding.

In a video posted to social media, Hotovely showed photos of the shaft leading to the tunnel from which the bodies of six hostages were recovered, which was located next to stuffed animals and wall art of cartoon characters in a children’s play area.

“Look at this children’s room. Look at the Mickey Mouse and the Snow White painting on the walls. Honestly, that was one of the most chilling moments. In a children’s bedroom, you can see a tunnel that led to our hostages,” she said.

“This is the face of our enemy. Using children as human shields. Using Palestinian children from Gaza. We cannot tolerate this type of behavior, and we need to remember that in order to have a better future, both to Israelis and the people in Gaza, we need to put more pressure on Hamas. This is a humanitarian issue, and it’s time to bring them home,” added Hotovely.

