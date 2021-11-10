Watch: Ambassador to UK removed from London university after protest

Tzipi Hotovely at the entrance to the Embassy in London

Israel’s Ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, was removed under heavy security from the London School of Economics on Tuesday, after pro-Palestinian Arab activists on campus and other students prevented her from taking part in an event with the university's debating society.

According to a report in The Telegraph, police were called to guard the entrance of school where students were demonstrating against Hotovely.

The activists gathered outside to call for Hotovely to be "no-platformed" and chanted that Israel was a "terrorist state".

The protesters carried Palestinian Arab flags during the demonstration, with some students saying they were blocked from attending classes, according to The Telegraph.

In late October, a group of Jewish protestors were removed from an event with Ambassador Hotovely after they attempted to disrupt meeting with signs accusing her of being a “racist”.

The demonstrators, belonging to far-left group Na’amod, tried to silence the talk hosted by the Zionist Federation, alleging that Hotovely held extreme views.

The group held up signs with slogans such as “Racism isn’t Kosher” and “No Hechsher for Hotovely.”

They were kicked out of the building and continued to protest outside. Hotovely then continued with her talk to a crowd of 200 guests.