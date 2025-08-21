A spokesperson for the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) confirmed on Thursday that Israel’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, was summoned for a meeting following the decision by Israel’s Higher Planning Committee to advance construction plans in the E1 area, located east of Jerusalem.

The FCDO said that the UK, together with 21 other countries, has issued a letter strongly opposing the move.

According to the statement, the governments argued that such construction would violate international law and could obstruct the possibility of a two-state solution by creating a territorial division within a future Palestinian state.