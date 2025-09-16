The Civil Service Commission's Appointments Committee on Monday approved the appointment of Tzachi Braverman, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, as Israel’s next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Braverman will succeed Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely , who has served as Israel’s envoy in London for the past five years.

The appointment was confirmed despite an ongoing investigation into Braverman over allegations of breach of trust. The case remains under review by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The investigation was launched following suspicions that Braverman unilaterally altered an official protocol on the day the Swords of Iron war began.