IDF Chief of Staff: 'Accelerating military plans to take care of Iran'

MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) on Tuesday held a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which he chairs.

Prior to the start of the meeting, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said, "The IDF is accelerating its military plants to handle Iran."

"The budget which was approved allows us to deal with a variety of challenges," he added. "We have many challenges, and we will continue to act to remove the threats and respond to every hit to our sovereignty."

Later, Kochavi thanked Ben Barak and the Committee's members, saying, "We feel that we have here a deep understanding of the challenges of the hour, and the work is no less praiseworthy, thanks to your insistence on keeping the IDF national, and above all political disagreements."