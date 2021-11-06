PM Bennett: The government will serve its full term

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night urged unity, saying, "The government will serve its full term."

"Finally, there are no elections on the horizon. We start tomorrow, and we will take Israel ten steps forward. If we concentrate on what unites us, rather than what divides us, we can accomplish much."

"I have been part of many governments, and I have never seen a government that works with the cooperation of this one," Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said, thanking his coalition partners.

"This budget is the most socially oriented budget in the many administrations that I have seen. There is a lengthy list of areas where we are investing in the strength of our society. I thank my comrades in the coalition, and tomorrow, we will set to work."

Liberman added that the government will construct a solar energy plant in Dimona.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said, "What has brought us to this moment is the ability to bridge the gaps."

"In this coalition, which is the most complex in Israel's history, we have put our differences aside... We promised to bring back sanity, we promised to ensure stability."

"We have decided to take responsibility. We have no time to fight on Twitter. We are focusing on police, on small businesses, on students, on the unemployed, on those who need it... I thank all the leaders of the coalition for fighting back against enormous pressure. We have made history."

During the question-and-answer session that followed, Bennett emphasized, "The government will live out its term."

Noting the repeated rounds of elections in the period before his government was formed, Bennett said, "We pulled Israel out of the mud."