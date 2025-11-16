Senior officials in the Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah faction sharply criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) on Sunday for ensuring funding for "only his own" yeshivas.

Degel Hatorah forms part of the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism party.

In their statement, the officials criticized the government’s decision to approve a budget allocation of 114 million shekels for various educational, social, and security programs, including Torah institutions that encourage military enlistment.

"Bezalel Smotrich repeatedly said he would not allow harm to come to the holy yeshivas, but with his other hand he continues to fund only his own yeshivas," the officials said. "What he did not manage to pass in the state budget he is now trying to pass here. We will not allow him to do this. All his claims that he supposedly cares about the Torah world are nothing but empty words."

Earlier on Sunday, the government approved a plan to allocate 15 million shekels to support Torah institutions, including Hesder yeshivas, yeshivas that promote IDF enlistment, and advanced yeshivas.

In addition, the budget for Hesder yeshivas funded by the Defense Ministry will be doubled. Within the broader allocation, 60 million shekels will go to the Youth and Society Administration of the Education Ministry - including 20 million for youth movements, 12 million for student villages, 8 million for Ofek preparatory programs, 10 million for pre-service volunteer (“Shnat Sherut”) initiatives, and 10 million for educator groups.

The national service framework will receive 10 million shekels for national missions, and approximately 12.5 million shekels will be allocated to local emergency teams operating in the Negev and Galilee communities.

Minister Smotrich welcomed the decision, saying: “We continue to strengthen the pillars of Israeli society - the Hesder and higher yeshivas that combine Torah study and military service, the youth movements, the pre-military academies, the national service programs in the education system, and other initiatives. These are the systems that raise the next generation of leadership, strengthen social resilience, and promote volunteerism, Zionism, and mutual responsibility. This decision reflects the proper, Zionist, and moral priorities of a government committed to the future generation of the people of Israel.”