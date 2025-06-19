The United States has commenced the evacuation of nonessential diplomatic personnel and their families from its embassy in Israel, The Associated Press reported.

This move comes as hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify and President Donald Trump indicates a potential for direct US involvement in the escalating conflict.

A government plane facilitated the departure of several diplomats and family members who requested to leave on Wednesday, according to AP. This was followed by an announcement from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on X, stating that the embassy is arranging evacuation flights and ships for private American citizens.

The State Department confirmed these movements, stating, "Given the ongoing situation and as part of the embassy’s authorized departure status, mission personnel have begun departing Israel through a variety of means."

"Authorized departure" signifies that nonessential staff and all personnel's families are eligible for government-funded departure.

On Tuesday, the State Department announced that the branches of the US Embassy in Israel will be shut from Wednesday through Friday, explaining that the decision is due to the security situation in the region and to comply with Home Front Command guidelines.