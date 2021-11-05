Knesset approves budget for 2022

The Knesset approved the state budget for 2022 in its second and third readings early Friday morning.

The budget was approved by a majority of 59 to 56.

According to the Knesset website, four MKs from the opposition were absent from the vote: Moshe Arbel from Shas, May Golan from the Likud, and Samy Abu Shahadeh and Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List.

The voting on the budget was delayed for about six hours after MK Emilie Moatti from the Labor party erred and voted with the opposition on one of the clauses in the budget.

Following this it was decided to stop the voting and return the law to the Finance Committee, resulting in the lengthy delay.

After the budget was approved, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on his Twitter account: "Tonight - we have put Israel back on track."

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on his Twitter account, "After three and a half years we have a budget! After months of hard work, we completed the task together and brought a social and responsible budget to all citizens. It is allowed to get excited, it is desirable to smile, we promised and we delivered - governmental stability and a growing economy!"

Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote: "We took responsibility. We kept our promise. We passed the 2021-2222 budget for the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel."

On Thursday afternoon, the Knesset plenum approved the financial plan, also known as the Arrangements Law, for 2021-2022, in its second and third readings.

The Arrangements Law includes various changes and reforms, including gradually raising retirement age for women from 62 to 65, congestion pricing to take effect in 2025, a reform in importing products to Israel, the kashrut (kosher) reform, and many others.

The vote on the Arrangements Law followed a vote on the budget for 2021, which was approved early Thursday morning, with 61 MKs voting in favor and 59 voting against it.