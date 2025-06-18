The branches of the US Embassy in Israel will be shut from Wednesday through Friday, the US State Department announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the State Department announced that the decision is due to the security situation in the region and to comply with guidelines.

"Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20). This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," it said.

Earlier this week, an Iranian missile strike which hit Tel Aviv impacted the vicinity of the US Embassy branch in the city, inflicting minor structural damage but causing no injuries to US diplomatic personnel.

According to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, embassy staff sheltered in place, and although the site sustained damage from the blast’s concussion wave, they emerged unhurt.

Huckabee stressed: "Some confusion--there were NO INJURIES to US Personnel at US Embassy Branch--the minor damage to property were from the shock waves (i.e. 'concussions') from the nearby blast. Not human concussions. Repeat--NO INJURIES thank God!"