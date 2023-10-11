A senior official at the American embassy in Jerusalem burst into tears while visiting the site of the Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis along the Gaza periphery.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy Stephanie Hallett visited southern Israel together with Captain Frank Schlereth, the most senior US defense official and defense attache in Israel.

Standing amidst the ruins of a kibbutz attacked by Hamas terrorists, Hallet said: "We've come down here, along the Gaza periphery, to bear witness to the atrocities that were committed here on Saturday."

Hallet fought back tears as she continued: "It's really unbelievable. As a mother, and just as a human being, to see and to know what happened here ... It is really important to say that we've been here, we've seen it, and it is evil. And we stand with Israel. All of us. We stand with Israel."

Yesterday,i24NEWS Correspondent Nicole Zedek reported that IDF forces, upon retaking the community of Kfar Aza, found 40 babies who had been murdered by the Hamas terrorists, some of whom had been beheaded by the terrorists.

