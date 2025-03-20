After an overnight debate which lasted several hours, the Knesset plenum approved the Arrangements Law in its second and third readings early Thursday morning.

63 Knesset members supported the proposal, while 50 opposed it.

The Arrangements Law is an omnibus bill passed alongside the state budget, often containing economic reforms, regulatory changes, and government policies. It typically includes a wide range of provisions—such as tax adjustments, labor laws, and privatization measures—aimed at streamlining governance and implementing fiscal priorities.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said during the discussion which preceded the vote, "We are addressing all needs, supporting reservists on an unprecedented scale because they deserve it. Those who serve - receive. We are steering the Israeli economy through the longest and most expensive war in its history, and contrary to your chatter, reality speaks—the Israeli economy is strong and stable. The budget includes massive sums for reservists, for the rehabilitation of the south and north, and significant, important funds."

During the discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from the plenum to shelter as a result of the missile which was launched from Yemen, and which triggered sirens across central Israel and Jerusalem. As he left the plenum, the Prime Minister told a Channel 14 reporter, "The Houthis are paying—and they will pay more."

Smotrich continued his speech even during the sirens, saying, "With God’s help, we will achieve a great victory and deliver a budget for growth and infrastructure. We will win the war and reward the reservists."

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid criticized the legislation, stating, "If Israel’s economic situation has never been better, why did you raise taxes? If you weren’t distributing millions in coalition funds, you wouldn’t have needed to raise VAT, and every Israeli citizen wouldn’t see prices rising at the supermarket. You raised taxes not because of the war, but to spend the money on yourselves."