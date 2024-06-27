The US Embassy in Lebanon has issued a travel warning, recommending that US citizens "strongly reconsider" travel to the area.

In a Thursday announcement, the Embassy wrote, "We remind US citizens to strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly."

"The US Embassy reminds US citizens to review the current Travel Advisory for Lebanon. In particular, we call your attention to the Country Summary which advises that the Lebanese government cannot guarantee the protection of US citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.

"US citizens in Lebanon should not travel to southern Lebanon, the Lebanon-Syria border area, or refugee settlements."

The US is not the only country which has recently warned its citizens to avoid Lebanon.

Earlier this week, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly called on Canadian citizens in Lebanon to get out "while they can" in what could be a prelude to a war between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

On Wednesday, Germany and the Netherlands urged their citizens to leave Lebanon amid concerns of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.