Threatened health official to be provided with 24/7 security detail

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Israel's Public Health Services, will receive a 24/7 security detail from the Health Ministry.

The decision was made jointly by the Health Ministry, Israel Police, and Dr. Alroy-Preis herself. It follows a Thursday tweet by her husband, Dr. Meir Preis, in which he urged police to act "before it is too late." Following his warning, Israel Police announced a probe into the threats against Dr. Alroy-Preis' life.

According to the report, the threat level is considered to be "very high." In recent months, Dr. Alroy-Preis has been targeted by threats due to her stance on the coronavirus vaccine. Four complaints have been filed on the issue with Israel Police.

According to police sources, the level of threats against Dr. Alroy-Preis is 4 (out of 6). Squad cars patrol around her home and near her workplace.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the threats, writing, "The war against fake [news] by vaccine opposers against Dr. Alroy-Preis and others needs to end. The vaccines are our Iron Dome against coronavirus. They save lives and allow us to keep Israel open and functioning. Ignore the fake - go get vaccinated."

In a joint statement, Israel Police and the Health Ministry said, "Following the increase in threats, Israel Police has instructed the Health Ministry to secure Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis by means of a bodyguard, and she is already being accompanied at this stage."

"At the same time, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis was provided with security by means of a panic button, and security activity around her home has been increased for several months, following threats and situational assessments conducted continuously by Israel Police.

"Following threats on Health Ministry employees, a threat hotline was set up in the Health Ministry's security department, for reports by employees about instances of slander and threats. The Health Ministry is working in close cooperation with Israel Police, and all threats reported against Ministry employees in general are examined and dealt with in accordance with the information and situational assessments."