A tragedy struck the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem on Tuesday night, when one of the students was found lifeless in the Jerusalem dormitory.

Emergency medical teams were called to the dorm, located in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood, and performed prolonged resuscitation attempts. However, they were ultimately forced to pronounce the young man dead at the scene.

The deceased has been named as Shlomo Ari Rivkov, a student from the United States studying at the Mir Yeshiva. News of his sudden passing has shocked his many fellow students and friends, both in Israel and abroad.

Police and medical professionals have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the tragic incident.

No further details have been released.

The Mir Yeshiva is one of the largest and most prominent institutions in the haredi world, and attracts students from across the United States and around the globe.