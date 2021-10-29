Police to probe threats against top health official

The Israel Police announced on Thursday evening that they have opened an investigation following threats on social media against the head of public health services in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis.

"We will act with all the means at our disposal in order to bring the suspects to justice," the police said.

The investigation was launched after Alroy-Preis’ husband, Meir, warned on his Twitter account that his wife was being threatened and that there was a real threat to her life. He turned to the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of Internal Security and warned them to take action to stop the threats.

"Israel Police, Honorable Minister. I am addressing you directly. There are concrete threats to my wife's life (Sharon Alroy-Preis). You know that, there are messages on social media, there are phone numbers, there are calls with explicit threats. You have the material. It's time to act, now before It will be too late," the husband wrote.

The security officer in the Ministry of Health contacted the police following the tweet and they decided to investigate the matter in depth.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended Dr. Alroy-Preis and called for an immediate end to the "war against her," as he put it.

“The fake war of anti-vaxxers against Dr. Alroy-Preis and others needs to stop. The vaccines are our Iron Dome against the coronavirus. They save lives and allow us to keep Israel open and functional. Ignore the fake, go get vaccinated,” he said.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, added, "The violent and inciting discourse in recent days against Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis is criminal, destructive, dangerous and must be stopped immediately! We are now working with the relevant authorities to bring the leaders of this borderless violence to justice."