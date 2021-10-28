Husband of top health official warns: 'Concrete threats to her life'

Dr. Meir Preis, husband of Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, who serves as Head of Israel's Public Health Services, turned to the police after his wife received death threats.

Tagging Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor), Dr. Preis tweeted: "Israel Police, honorable minister, I turn to you directly. There are concrete threats to my wife's (Sharon Alroy-Preis) life. You know this. There are posts on social media, there are phone numbers, there are phone calls issuing direct threats. You have the material. This is the time to act - now, before it is too late!"

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday evening announced that it would file a complaint with Israel Police regarding incitement and threats to Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis' life.

"The violent incitement which is going wild on social media in recent days, against Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, a dedicated public worker, must cease. and immediately!" the Health Ministry tweeted.

"There is no place for curses, threats, and incitement. This is dangerous. The Health Ministry takes this very seriously. A complaint is being filed with the police."