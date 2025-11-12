The police have arrested three residents of the Negev Bedouin town of Tel Sheva who threatened to murder National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to avenge the enforcement operations against illegal construction in the area.

A woman who travelled in a taxi in the Negev area on Tuesday called the police after the driver told her that he and his brother were planning on murdering Minister Ben-Gvir in response to the demolition of illegal structures and the "feeling of discrimination surrounding the non-allocation of lands in Tel Sheva."

Following the report, the police launched a quick operation and arrested three suspects: the taxi driver, his father, and his brother. Per a judge's order, the police seized the taxi where the threats were made and the camera that documented the ride. The suspects were taken for questioning, and police stated that this constitutes a serious threat against a senior public official and that the investigation is ongoing.

National Security Ministry officials told Arutz Sheva that “Minister Ben-Gvir is not deterred by these threats and is determined to continue with full force in demolishing illegal structures and combating crime in the Negev. Those who build illegally will find a determined police force.”

Security officials noted that since Ben-Gvir took office as Minister of National Security, several terrorist attempts targeting him and his family have been thwarted by the police and the Shin Bet.