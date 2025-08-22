The Jerusalem District Prosecution Unit on Friday morning filed an indictment against a 36-year-old Jerusalem resident who was arrested on suspicion of threatening to harm Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

According to the indictment, on Wednesday morning the defendant arrived near the home of the former Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef. He asked the rabbi's assistant to let him in, claiming it was a "matter of saving a life."

When asked to submit his request in writing, he handed over a letter he had prepared in advance, in which he expressed his desire to kill the Attorney General.

In the letter, he requested that the rabbi issue a "rodef" ruling, which would permit the killing of the Attorney General: "The mixed multitudes desecrate God's name with their actions against the Torah world. I am willing to kill the Attorney General if I receive permission from three elders of the generation. Without their consent, I will not do it."

When Rabbi Yosef received the letter, he was shocked by its contents and instructed his assistant to report it to the police. The report was immediately forwarded to the Director-General of the Ministry of Religious Services and from there to law enforcement authorities.

Detectives from the Jerusalem Lev Habira police station acted quickly to locate the defendant and arrested him at his home within a few hours. On Thursday, his detention was extended by an additional 24 hours, and on Friday, after establishing evidence, an indictment has been filed against him for the offense of threats.

Following Friday's hearing, the suspect's detention was extended until Sunday.

The police emphasized that they will continue to act resolutely against threats made toward public officials and members of the judicial system, and that all legal procedures will be pursued against those involved in these actions.