Report: Israel preparing for another round of fighting

Israel's defense establishment is preparing for tensions to escalate and for the possibility that there may be another round of fighting in the near future, Maariv reported.

According to the report, Israel believes that even if developments are achieved through the Egyptian mediators, they may slow the escalation in the area, but not prevent it for the long term.

Between Friday and Sunday, Gaza terrorists fired rockets at Israel four times. It is believed that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the rocket fire, and the terror group has officially declared that it will respond if Israel continues its retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Israel's strikes on Gaza usually target Hamas military sites.

Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group, which controls Gaza, has not fired rockets but has also refrained from taking action to ensure that Islamic Jihad does not fire at Israel.