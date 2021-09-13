Report: Egypt warned Hamas of 'very violent' reaction to continued rocket fire

Egyptian negotiators have passed a message from Israel to Gaza, warning that continued rocket fire would trigger a "very violent" response that may lead to a military operation in Gaza, Lebanon's Al Akhbar newspaper reported.

On Sunday night, IAF fighter jets attacked four Hamas military outposts in retaliation for rocket fire earlier that evening.

The outposts contained a number of assets of the Hamas terrorist organization, and served as central training complexes of the terrorist organization. They also included warehouses for storing and manufacturing weapons and even a terrorist tunnel, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

However, during the IDF's retaliatory strikes, Gaza terrorists fired an additional rocket towards Israeli territory.

On Saturday evening, a 29-year-old man suffered injuries while running for shelter after Gaza terrorists fired a rocket at Israel. Hours later, the IDF responded by attacking Hamas targets, including a military compound with several underground workshops for the production of rockets, a military training facility of the organization, a military camp with a site for storing weapons and a terrorist tunnel.

On Friday evening one rocket was fired from Gaza into Israeli territory, and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.