Sirens were activated this morning (Sunday) in Ashdod and Nitzan following the launch of two rockets from northern Gaza—the first such attack since April.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted one rocket, while the second fell in an open area. There were no injuries. Magen David Adom reported: “Following the sirens in the Ashdod area in the last few minutes, no calls were received regarding impacts or casualties.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the IDF announced that forces from the 98th Division continue to intensify operations in Gaza City.

In recent days, troops have been working to encircle the city, neutralizing over 30 terrorists and creating a perimeter for evacuating civilians southward for their protection.

During the operations, forces located submachine guns and ammunition stored in civilian buildings. They also identified tunnel shafts, underground routes, and surveillance cameras used by terrorist organizations to monitor and gather intelligence on IDF maneuvering forces.

Simultaneously, throughout the ground maneuver, the divisional fire center, in coordination with the Air Force and Military Intelligence, struck over 120 terror targets, including military buildings, high-ranking and low-ranking terrorists, observation posts, and more.