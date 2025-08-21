Gaza terrorists launch rocket at aid corridor

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that earlier today (Thursday), the IDF identified a launch from an area adjacent to the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, toward the main corridor for the transfer of aid trucks in the southern Gaza Strip.

The launch was carried out during the passage of a truck convoy which were heading to pick up humanitarian aid from the Kerem Shalom crossing, and fell at a distance of 300 meters from the corridor.

"The launch is yet another example of the ongoing attempts by the terrorist organization to systematically and brutally sabotage the passage of humanitarian aid by the international organizations and disrupt the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians," the military said.