IDF attacks in Gaza, Iron Dome intercepts rocket

The IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday in response to the rocket fire towards Israel on Sunday evening, Palestinian Arab media reported.

Meanwhile, around 2:20 a.m., sirens were sounded in Kissufim and Ein HaShlosha, located near the border with Gaza.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket that was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, the IDF confirmed.

Just prior to the intercept, at 8:48 p.m., sirens were sounded in towns located near the border with Gaza.

A man and a boy were lightly wounded while running to a bomb shelter in Sderot. The two were treated by Magen David Adom paramedics. A 53-year-old man was evacuated to hospital with light injuries.

MDA paramedics also treated two people suffering from shock.

This is the third time in three days that Gazan terrorists have fired a single rocket towards Israel.

On Saturday evening, a 29-year-old man suffered injuries while running to shelter after a siren sounded following the launch of a missile from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Several hours later, the IDF responded by attacking Hamas targets, including a military compound with several underground workshops for the production of rockets, a military training facility of the organization, a military camp with a site for storing weapons and a terrorist tunnel.