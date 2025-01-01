Sirens were sounded at midnight on Wednesday, with the start of 2025, in Netivot and the surrounding area.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was successfully intercepted and the second projectile fell in an open area.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 12:20 p.m., sirens were sounded in the communities near the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that a projectile was launched from southern Gaza toward Israel, and an interceptor was launched toward the projectile.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF announced that the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike, eliminating the terrorist Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion. The terrorist operated from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the murderous October 7th Massacre. Moreover, throughout the war, Sabah led and advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, intelligence, and aerial surveillance, said the IDF.